A massive fire in Osh, Kyrgyzstan, has tragically claimed the lives of three young sisters. Their father was hospitalized with severe burns. Local media and the Osh City Emergency Situations Department have released the harrowing details of the tragedy.

Incident details and rescue operations

The tragedy occurred on the night of November 15, 2026, around 04:00 AM, at a private residence located at 31 Usta Abdukhalil Street in Osh.

Emergency services received the report at 04:42 AM. The intense fire, covering 120 square meters, was contained by 05:20 AM and fully extinguished by 07:57 AM.

Incident parameters Official information and details Time and location Around 04:00 AM on November 15, Usta Abdukhalil Street, Osh Coverage and containment 120 sq.m area burned, fully extinguished at 07:57 AM Victims Three sisters born in 2013, 2016, and 2018 Injured Homeowner born in 1991 (60% of body burned)

Casualties and injured

After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of three sisters (aged 13, 10, and 8) were found inside the house.

Additionally, the homeowner, a man born in 1991, suffered burns to approximately 60% of his body and was transported to the intensive care unit of the Osh Regional Hospital. His condition is reported as critical.

Causes of the fire

Expertspreliminary findings suggest that the fire, which led to such tragic consequences, may have been caused by a short circuit in the kitchen wiring or the use of a faulty electric heater. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Please share your thoughts on this tragic event in Kyrgyzstan and how to prevent such incidents in the comments!