Fire breaks out at a shopping center in Russia: people jumped from windows

In the Russian city of Sterlitamak, a popular “Solnechniy” shopping and service complex suffered a major fire on September 22. The incident resulted in four deaths and several injuries.

The fire occurred in a four-story brick building. 17 people were evacuated from the complex.

Witnesses reported heavy smoke inside the building during the fire. Some people were forced to jump from upper-floor windows to escape. Bystanders and staff attempted to rescue them.

It was reported that three sisters from the same family were among the deceased. The injured were taken to the hospital, with some in critical condition.

A criminal case has been initiated, and the actions of those responsible for fire safety are being investigated.