Will the rich pay more taxes in Kazakhstan? Tokayev promotes a progressive tax system

An important political step is being taken in Kazakhstan to ensure social and economic justice. In his latest address to the nation, the country's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that the wealthy and high-income citizens should pay taxes at increased rates.

The head of state noted that the time has come to transition to a new, progressive stage of taxation based on income levels to reduce wealth inequality in society and ensure a fair distribution of state budget revenues.

"It is about justice": Tokayev's main position

In his speech, the leader of Kazakhstan placed special emphasis on the core essence of the expected reforms in the tax system:

Fair and proportional contribution: "It is about every citizen making a proportional and fair contribution to the development of our country. It is about justice," the head of state stated openly;

Increased rates for high-income earners: According to the proposed mechanism, it is intended that tax percentages for individuals with high incomes and owners of large capital will be set higher than those for ordinary citizens;

The state's long-term development strategy: This tax policy is an integral part of a large-scale national program aimed at developing Kazakhstan in the near future and increasing the well-being of the population.

What will the reform bring to the economy of Kazakhstan?

Experts believe that increasing tax rates for the wealthy will trigger a number of positive changes:

Mitigating social inequality: By easing the tax burden on low-income and middle-class groups, it will be possible to direct a portion of the wealthy class's income toward societal needs;

Increasing budget revenues: The additionally collected funds will be directed toward financing education, healthcare, and infrastructure projects;

Toward a fair society: It will be ensured that the fruits of economic development do not remain concentrated in the hands of a narrow elite but serve the interests of the entire nation.

This bold reform put forward by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is one of the most important initiatives among neighboring countries regarding the transition to a progressive tax system, and its legislative framework is expected to be developed soon.