Will the rich pay more taxes in Kazakhstan? Tokayev promotes a progressive tax system

·56·World
Will the rich pay more taxes in Kazakhstan? Tokayev promotes a progressive tax system

An important political step is being taken in Kazakhstan to ensure social and economic justice. In his latest address to the nation, the country's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that the wealthy and high-income citizens should pay taxes at increased rates.

The head of state noted that the time has come to transition to a new, progressive stage of taxation based on income levels to reduce wealth inequality in society and ensure a fair distribution of state budget revenues.

"It is about justice": Tokayev's main position

In his speech, the leader of Kazakhstan placed special emphasis on the core essence of the expected reforms in the tax system:

  • Fair and proportional contribution: "It is about every citizen making a proportional and fair contribution to the development of our country. It is about justice," the head of state stated openly;

  • Increased rates for high-income earners: According to the proposed mechanism, it is intended that tax percentages for individuals with high incomes and owners of large capital will be set higher than those for ordinary citizens;

  • The state's long-term development strategy: This tax policy is an integral part of a large-scale national program aimed at developing Kazakhstan in the near future and increasing the well-being of the population.

What will the reform bring to the economy of Kazakhstan?

Experts believe that increasing tax rates for the wealthy will trigger a number of positive changes:

  • Mitigating social inequality: By easing the tax burden on low-income and middle-class groups, it will be possible to direct a portion of the wealthy class's income toward societal needs;

  • Increasing budget revenues: The additionally collected funds will be directed toward financing education, healthcare, and infrastructure projects;

  • Toward a fair society: It will be ensured that the fruits of economic development do not remain concentrated in the hands of a narrow elite but serve the interests of the entire nation.

This bold reform put forward by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is one of the most important initiatives among neighboring countries regarding the transition to a progressive tax system, and its legislative framework is expected to be developed soon.

KazakhstanKassym-Jomart Tokayevtax reformprogressive tax
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitableTokayev's sharp criticism: The army is stuck in the last century, punishment for generals is inevitable28 September 07:53"The UN is losing its power": Tokayev calls for a radical reform of the Security Council"The UN is losing its power": Tokayev calls for a radical reform of the Security Council13 September 18:02Straight from the BRICS summit to Seoul: Tokayev pays a state visit to South KoreaStraight from the BRICS summit to Seoul: Tokayev pays a state visit to South Korea14 September 13:30New Constitution enters into force in Kazakhstan: power system is changingNew Constitution enters into force in Kazakhstan: power system is changing1 July 00:42«Freezing the war and Istanbul 2.0»: Tokayev made such a proposal to Putin«Freezing the war and Istanbul 2.0»: Tokayev made such a proposal to Putin26 July 05:52Kazakhstan President Tokayev criticizes men hugging or kissing when greetingKazakhstan President Tokayev criticizes men hugging or kissing when greeting25 August 06:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once