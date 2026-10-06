Why did the Taliban arrest poet Mujda Uzbek?

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Why did the Taliban arrest poet Mujda Uzbek?

In Afghanistan's Takhar province, Taliban security forces detained a poet named Mujda Uzbek. According to sources in the province, the reason for her arrest was the woman's poems criticizing Taliban policy and the situation in the country.

Sources informed the Kabul Now publication on October 4 that the poet was detained in the city of Taloqan four days ago. She is reportedly currently being held under Taliban control.

The poet's family members have not yet made any comments regarding the incident. Provincial authorities are also remaining silent about the arrest. Therefore, there is no precise information about Mujda Uzbek's current condition and where she is being held.

This incident has also sparked widespread discussion on social networks. Internet users are demanding the poet's immediate release.

Pressure on freedom of speech is increasing in Afghanistan

Restrictions on freedom of speech continue in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban recaptured power in August 2021, journalists, writers, and activists have been frequently arrested.

Human rights organizations regularly record cases of arbitrary arrests and pressure against critics in the country.

Media and cultural sectors are also under strict control

To date, the Taliban has introduced more than twenty directives and restrictions to control the activities of mass media. As a result, many publications have suspended their operations. Hundreds of journalists have been forced to leave the country or live in hiding due to safety concerns.

At the same time, serious restrictions have been imposed on representatives of the art and culture sectors. Poets, musicians, and other creators face various controls. In an environment of fear and pressure, many artists are forced to continue their creative work under censorship.

The Taliban also maintains a stance against listening to and performing music in the country. Reports have circulated that musical instruments are being confiscated by authorities and later destroyed.

Broadcasting music on television and radio is also banned. It was reported in February of this year that the Taliban burned more than 600 musical instruments.

The government explained the reason for destroying musical instruments confiscated from the population as them "leading people astray."

TalibanAfghanistanTakharMujda
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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