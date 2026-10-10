Putin's plane waited 3 hours to land in capital due to drone attack threat

·86·World
Putin's plane waited 3 hours to land in capital due to drone attack threat

An emergency security situation occurred in the skies over the Russian capital, Moscow. Returning from an international forum and events held in Turkmenistan, the Russian president's Vladimir Putin's special aircraft could not land in Moscow at the scheduled time due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

The presidential liner, belonging to the 'Rossiya' special flight detachment, was forced to circle in a holding pattern over the Moscow region for nearly 3 hours due to severe restrictions at the capital's airports.

Putin's plane waited 3 hours to land in capital due to drone attack threat

3-hour delay: Dramatic moments in the sky

According to data from the global flight monitoring service Flightradar24, significant changes were recorded in the flight schedule:

  • Unexpected interruption: The special flight 'RSD229' (an Il-96-300PU liner) that took off from Turkmenbashi was scheduled to land at Vnukovo International Airport at 17:08;

  • Circles in the sky: Due to security threats over Moscow, the landing time was first pushed to 18:03 and then to 20:03. The plane spent more than five hours in the air in total, spending most of its time circling over the Moscow region (specifically near Shatura and Kolomna);

  • Second plane also waiting: Another special government flight, 'RSD708', which is part of the presidential escort and operated by a Tu-204 aircraft, also remained in a safe holding zone for a long time.

Putin's plane waited 3 hours to land in capital due to drone attack threat

“Kovyor” (Carpet) plan and mass restrictions at Moscow airports

The drone threat recorded in the capital's airspace affected the entire civil aviation system:

  • Flights delayed: Temporary restrictions (the 'Kovyor' plan) were introduced at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports to ensure flight safety;

  • Planes diverted to other cities: Dozens of international and domestic passenger planes were diverted to reserve airfields (Nizhny Novgorod, Saint Petersburg, and others) or held at departure gates.

Putin's plane waited 3 hours to land in capital due to drone attack threat

Most tracked flight worldwide

The unusual situation involving the presidential plane instantly caught the attention of global media and internet users:

  • Top 3 on Flightradar24: More than 5,000 users tracked the trajectory of Putin's aircraft and its accompanying special plane online in real-time;

  • Global trend: In a short time, this flight became one of the three most tracked flights in the world.

Following coordinated efforts by security forces and air traffic control, the special flights landed safely at the capital's airport after 20:00.

Vladimir PutinMoscow AirportsDrone ThreatRSD229Russia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Zelenskyy's plane at risk due to droneZelenskyy's plane at risk due to drone10 September 10:42Poland Sets Condition for Ukraine: Otherwise MiG-29 Fighters Will Be Sold to BulgariaPoland Sets Condition for Ukraine: Otherwise MiG-29 Fighters Will Be Sold to Bulgaria28 July 12:29Drone Attack on Moscow Region: Details of Night Explosions and FiresDrone Attack on Moscow Region: Details of Night Explosions and Fires28 July 10:00Trump says Putin has no plans to attack NATO (video)Trump says Putin has no plans to attack NATO (video)6 September 17:37Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)11 September 16:26Overnight Ballistic Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukrainian Regions: Casualties ReportedOvernight Ballistic Missile and Drone Attacks on Ukrainian Regions: Casualties Reported22 August 10:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child