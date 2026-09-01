Serious call from Zelensky: What is happening in Russian airspace?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an urgent statement to all airlines, insurance organizations, and entities using major Russian airports worldwide. The Ukrainian leader announced that the airspace of the Russian Federation has become a completely dangerous zone for civil aviation.

Zelenskyy's assertion is that due to the sharp increase in the number of drones in Russian skies, this area is effectively being closed for flights de facto.

“There is no place for civil aviation among drones”: Zelenskyy's appeal

In his statement, the Ukrainian President conveyed the following important warnings to the international community and airlines:

Level of danger in the airspace: “We want to warn every airline using Russian airspace, every insurer, and everyone using Russia's main airports: the Russian sky is no longer completely safe.”

No threat to civilian aircraft, but...: “Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation itself, nor to any peaceful aircraft. It is simply that there will now be a constant presence of drones in the Russian sky, and this must be taken into account. Although the Russian government does not officially and openly report this, the war they started is de facto closing their own sky.”

Lives of innocent people: “We do not want innocent people to die. That is why we are warning our partners: safe moments in the Russian sky are over.”

Call to air carriers flying to Moscow and St. Petersburg airports

Measures taken by Kyiv through diplomatic and international channels: