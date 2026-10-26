Flood horror in Mexico: hospitals submerged, cars swept away (video)
The major industrial hub in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, bordering the USA — Ciudad Juárez — has been hit by severe flash floods following consecutive days of torrential rain and heavy hail. The natural disaster, which occurred on October 23–24, 2026, paralyzed the city's infrastructure and turned streets into dangerous torrents.
Notably, this is the second major emergency in the city within the last month; at the end of September, heavy rainfall caused several dams to overflow, causing significant damage to the population.
Medical complex underwater: Water enters surgical and emergency departments
The forces of nature posed a serious threat to the operation of one of the city's main medical facilities:
Hail and sewage issues: Due to hail blocking the roof drainage systems of the city's Medical Complex No. 6 (Hospital General de Zona No. 6) and the overflow of street drainage systems, floodwater entered the building;
Impact on critical departments: Water reached the hospital's basement, kitchen, emergency room, and even the surgical departments;
150 patients safe: Despite the difficult conditions, thanks to the efforts of medical staff and rescuers, more than 150 patients did not need to be evacuated, and medical care continued without interruption.
Cars swept toward the Rio Grande, factory roof collapses
The situation on city streets and residential areas was dramatic:
Cars swept away: The violent flood swept away dozens of vehicles parked on the streets like toys. The current pushed them through streams in the west of the city toward the famous Rio Bravo (Rio Grande) river on the border;
Evacuation from vehicles: Rescue brigades brought dozens of drivers and passengers trapped in flooded areas and inside their cars to safety;
Over 100 emergency calls: Within 24 hours, more than 100 urgent reports were received by rescue services; many private homes were flooded, and the roof of an industrial plant collapsed under the weight;
Are there any casualties? According to official information from the Chihuahua State Civil Protection Service, despite the extensive material damage, no deaths or injuries were reported.
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