Natural disaster in Antalya: 40-meter crane and containers collapse, 4 workers killed
A powerful and terrifying tornado that struck the popular Turkish resort city of Antalya in the evening has resulted in a tragic loss of life. The natural disaster, which hit a construction site in the city's Kepez district, caused massive destruction, claiming the lives of four people and leaving one other injured.
Law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, and the responsible individuals suspected of failing to comply with safety regulations have been promptly detained.
How the tragedy unfolded: A 40-meter crane and shattered containers
The incident occurred on October 26, 2026, around 11:00 PM:
Sudden tornado: A vortex that formed during heavy and persistent rainfall in the area struck the construction site directly;
Destructive force: Under the pressure of the fierce wind, two containers used as temporary housing for construction workers were completely shattered;
Collapse of a 40-meter crane: The tornado also toppled a massive tower crane installed on the site, which stood 40 meters tall, further exacerbating the situation.
Victims and the injured: A football match ends in tragedy
At the time of the natural disaster, the workers were in their rooms:
Fatalities: Four workers inside the containers died at the scene due to severe injuries. It was determined that three of the victims were citizens of Syria and one was a citizen of Turkey;
Death during a carefree moment: It turned out that at the time of the tragedy, the workers were in the container watching the Istanbul derby — the match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce;
Injured person: Another worker sustained minor injuries; he was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.
Prosecutor's investigation: 4 officials arrested
Following the horrific incident, regulatory authorities began taking strict measures:
Criminal case and investigation: The Antalya Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a large-scale investigation into the violation of construction safety and labor protection rules;
Arrests: As part of the investigation, a total of 4 people, including the head of the construction firm and individuals responsible for the site, have been detained;
Accountability: Experts are conducting an investigation to determine how well the construction structures and temporary buildings met safety requirements under high-risk weather conditions.
Details of the tornado and tragedy in Antalya
Indicator
Status and details
Location of incident
Turkey, Antalya city, construction site in Kepez district
Time
October 26, 2026, approximately 11:00 PM
Type of natural disaster
Tornado caused by heavy rain
Damage caused
2 worker containers shattered, 40-meter tower crane collapsed
Victims
4 people died (3 Syrian citizens, 1 Turkish citizen)
Injured
1 person sustained minor injuries
Measures taken
Prosecutor's office launched an investigation; head of construction firm and officials (4 people) arrested
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