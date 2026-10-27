Natural disaster in Antalya: 40-meter crane and containers collapse, 4 workers killed

A powerful and terrifying tornado that struck the popular Turkish resort city of Antalya in the evening has resulted in a tragic loss of life. The natural disaster, which hit a construction site in the city's Kepez district, caused massive destruction, claiming the lives of four people and leaving one other injured.

Law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal investigation into the incident, and the responsible individuals suspected of failing to comply with safety regulations have been promptly detained.

How the tragedy unfolded: A 40-meter crane and shattered containers

The incident occurred on October 26, 2026, around 11:00 PM:

Sudden tornado: A vortex that formed during heavy and persistent rainfall in the area struck the construction site directly;

Destructive force: Under the pressure of the fierce wind, two containers used as temporary housing for construction workers were completely shattered;

Collapse of a 40-meter crane: The tornado also toppled a massive tower crane installed on the site, which stood 40 meters tall, further exacerbating the situation.

Victims and the injured: A football match ends in tragedy

At the time of the natural disaster, the workers were in their rooms:

Fatalities: Four workers inside the containers died at the scene due to severe injuries. It was determined that three of the victims were citizens of Syria and one was a citizen of Turkey;

Death during a carefree moment: It turned out that at the time of the tragedy, the workers were in the container watching the Istanbul derby — the match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce;

Injured person: Another worker sustained minor injuries; he was hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Prosecutor's investigation: 4 officials arrested

Following the horrific incident, regulatory authorities began taking strict measures:

Criminal case and investigation: The Antalya Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a large-scale investigation into the violation of construction safety and labor protection rules;

Arrests: As part of the investigation, a total of 4 people, including the head of the construction firm and individuals responsible for the site, have been detained;

Accountability: Experts are conducting an investigation to determine how well the construction structures and temporary buildings met safety requirements under high-risk weather conditions.

Details of the tornado and tragedy in Antalya