Trump may pay an official visit to Uzbekistan

·0·Uzbekistan
Trump may pay an official visit to Uzbekistan

Donald Trump has stated that he has a desire to visit Uzbekistan. This was stated by Paolo Zampolli, the US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, in an interview with the «Uzbekistan 24» TV channel.

According to Zampolli, Trump's work schedule is very busy. However, the US president has expressed his intention to visit Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had invited Donald Trump to visit Uzbekistan on an official trip.

Currently, there is no precise information as to when Trump will arrive in Uzbekistan. The date of the visit has not been determined yet.

Donald TrumpShavkat Mirziyoyev
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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