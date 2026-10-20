Ranking of the world's most powerful militaries published. What is Uzbekistan's rank?

·126·World
Ranking of the world's most powerful militaries published. What is Uzbekistan's rank?

The international project Global Firepower has published the ranking of the world's strongest militaries for 2026. It evaluated the military potential of 145 countries. Securing the 53rd place on the list, Uzbekistan recorded the highest result among the countries in Central Asia.

The United States took first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China occupies the third position. India is ranked fourth, while South Korea is in fifth place.

The top ten also includes France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Italy.

According to Global Firepower, the PowerIndex scores of the countries are as follows:

  • USA — 0.0741;

  • Russia — 0.0791;

  • China — 0.0919;

  • India — 0.1346;

  • South Korea — 0.1642;

  • France — 0.1798;

  • Japan — 0.1876;

  • United Kingdom — 0.1881;

  • Turkey — 0.1975;

  • Italy — 0.2211.

Uzbekistan leads in Central Asia

Among the regional countries, Uzbekistan took 53rd place. Kazakhstan is ranked 58th, Turkmenistan 78th, Tajikistan 100th, and Kyrgyzstan is recorded in 109th place.

At the very bottom of the ranking, the Central African Republic took 143rd place, Belize 144th, and Bhutan 145th.

How is the ranking compiled?

According to Global Firepower, more than 60 factors are taken into account when calculating the ranking. These include the number of military personnel, the amount of weaponry and equipment, financial capabilities, logistics, natural resources, and the country's geographical features.

In the 2026 calculations, the level of internet penetration among the population was also added as a new factor.

The smaller the PowerIndex score, the higher a country's conventional military capability is evaluated to be. Theoretically, the best possible result is 0.0000, but according to the project's notes, achieving such a score in practice is impossible.

The ranking takes into account not only the amount of military equipment but also the financial and logistical capabilities of the state. For example, according to Global Firepower data, the US has a total of 13,032 aircraft and helicopters for various missions, and 11 aircraft carriers.

At the same time, this ranking aims to compare the military potential of countries and does not fully reflect the combat readiness of every single weapon or equipment unit or the outcome of a potential war.

Global FirepowerUzbekistanCentral AsiaPowerIndex
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan ranks third in the region for cybersecurityUzbekistan ranks third in the region for cybersecurity10 September 10:42Rare snow leopard captured by camera trap in HisorRare snow leopard captured by camera trap in Hisor9 July 16:17The world is dividing into new military blocs: Israel and Turkey confrontation reaches its peakThe world is dividing into new military blocs: Israel and Turkey confrontation reaches its peak13 September 18:50"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis"We will severely punish Turkey and Pakistan!": Sharp threat to Ankara from the Houthis20 September 12:48“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin“They don't trust each other”: Expert reveals the secret behind Witkoff and Kushner's joint visit to the Kremlin6 September 13:12Trump's rating drops sharply, disapproval reaches record highTrump's rating drops sharply, disapproval reaches record high3 May 23:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once