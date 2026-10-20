Ranking of the world's most powerful militaries published. What is Uzbekistan's rank?

The international project Global Firepower has published the ranking of the world's strongest militaries for 2026. It evaluated the military potential of 145 countries. Securing the 53rd place on the list, Uzbekistan recorded the highest result among the countries in Central Asia.

The United States took first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China occupies the third position. India is ranked fourth, while South Korea is in fifth place.

The top ten also includes France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Italy.

According to Global Firepower, the PowerIndex scores of the countries are as follows:

USA — 0.0741;

Russia — 0.0791;

China — 0.0919;

India — 0.1346;

South Korea — 0.1642;

France — 0.1798;

Japan — 0.1876;

United Kingdom — 0.1881;

Turkey — 0.1975;

Italy — 0.2211.

Uzbekistan leads in Central Asia

Among the regional countries, Uzbekistan took 53rd place. Kazakhstan is ranked 58th, Turkmenistan 78th, Tajikistan 100th, and Kyrgyzstan is recorded in 109th place.

At the very bottom of the ranking, the Central African Republic took 143rd place, Belize 144th, and Bhutan 145th.

How is the ranking compiled?

According to Global Firepower, more than 60 factors are taken into account when calculating the ranking. These include the number of military personnel, the amount of weaponry and equipment, financial capabilities, logistics, natural resources, and the country's geographical features.

In the 2026 calculations, the level of internet penetration among the population was also added as a new factor.

The smaller the PowerIndex score, the higher a country's conventional military capability is evaluated to be. Theoretically, the best possible result is 0.0000, but according to the project's notes, achieving such a score in practice is impossible.

The ranking takes into account not only the amount of military equipment but also the financial and logistical capabilities of the state. For example, according to Global Firepower data, the US has a total of 13,032 aircraft and helicopters for various missions, and 11 aircraft carriers.

At the same time, this ranking aims to compare the military potential of countries and does not fully reflect the combat readiness of every single weapon or equipment unit or the outcome of a potential war.