In the Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region, a woman was arrested for promising to obtain a driver's license through her acquaintances in exchange for $2,000. She was apprehended by participants of an operational event while receiving a portion of the agreed-upon money.

According to the Kashkadarya Regional Department of Internal Affairs, the incident was uncovered during the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures.

$2,000 demanded for a license

During the operational event, it was revealed that D. Amanova, a resident of the Shahrisabz district, had promised a citizen that she could obtain a "B" category driver's license through her connections.