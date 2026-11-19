Woman who promised to obtain a driver's license caught with $1,800 in Kashkadarya
In the Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region, a woman was arrested for promising to obtain a driver's license through her acquaintances in exchange for $2,000. She was apprehended by participants of an operational event while receiving a portion of the agreed-upon money.
According to the Kashkadarya Regional Department of Internal Affairs, the incident was uncovered during the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive measures.
$2,000 demanded for a license
During the operational event, it was revealed that D. Amanova, a resident of the Shahrisabz district, had promised a citizen that she could obtain a "B" category driver's license through her connections.
She demanded $2,000 USD for this service. However, she was caught red-handed while accepting $1,800 of the agreed amount.
The woman has a prior criminal record
The Department of Internal Affairs noted that D. Amanova had previously been convicted under Article 168 (fraud) and Article 211 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.
In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated against her under Article 168 of the Criminal Code.
It is dangerous to trust those who promise driver's licenses
This incident once again demonstrates the consequences of trusting individuals who promise to obtain a driver's license through connections, bypassing exams and established procedures.
A driver's license must be obtained legally, based on established requirements. Promises to "arrange" it for money can lead citizens not only to financial loss but also to legal trouble.
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