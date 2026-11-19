World football has faced another heavy and tragic loss. Abel Nunes, a member of the youth team of the Argentine club Ezeiza, has died in the hospital following a severe head injury sustained during a match. After the accident on the pitch on November 12, 2026, doctors fought for three days to save his life, but the young talent passed away on November 15.

How did the accident on the pitch occur?

According to reports, the tragedy took place in the city of Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires Province, during a match within the youth competition (AFA Juveniles C — fifth division) under the auspices of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). While some media outlets noted the deceased player was 16 years old, other sources indicated he was 18.

During a tense moment in the match, a powerful shot taken by an opposing player struck Abel Nunes in the head. Due to the force of the impact, the player immediately lost consciousness and collapsed on the pitch.