A severe injury on the football pitch ends in tragedy: What is known about Abel Nunes?
World football has faced another heavy and tragic loss. Abel Nunes, a member of the youth team of the Argentine club Ezeiza, has died in the hospital following a severe head injury sustained during a match. After the accident on the pitch on November 12, 2026, doctors fought for three days to save his life, but the young talent passed away on November 15.
How did the accident on the pitch occur?
According to reports, the tragedy took place in the city of Jose C. Paz, Buenos Aires Province, during a match within the youth competition (AFA Juveniles C — fifth division) under the auspices of the Argentine Football Association (AFA). While some media outlets noted the deceased player was 16 years old, other sources indicated he was 18.
During a tense moment in the match, a powerful shot taken by an opposing player struck Abel Nunes in the head. Due to the force of the impact, the player immediately lost consciousness and collapsed on the pitch.
Chronology of the tragedy
Key details
Date and location of injury
November 12, 2026, Jose C. Paz city (Buenos Aires Province)
Competition and opponent
AFA Juveniles C competition, match against Deportivo Muniz
Medical assistance and outcome
Immediate surgery was performed; passed away on November 15
Condition in the hospital and official responses
As soon as the incident occurred, medical staff on the pitch provided first aid to Nunes and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Although the player underwent complex surgery at the medical facility, the injury proved to be life-threatening, and his death was officially confirmed on Sunday.
In light of this profound loss, the management of the Ezeiza football club and the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), Claudio Tapia, issued statements expressing their deepest condolences to the deceased player's family, teammates, and loved ones.
In your opinion, what additional measures should be taken to protect players' heads from severe injuries in youth and children's football and to strengthen medical supervision? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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