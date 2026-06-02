Mini brand on the verge of a new design era: Facelift and off-roaders

Under the leadership of Head of Design Holger Hampf, the Mini brand has nearly completed the significant renewal of its model lineup. Hampf, who joined from the BMW Group's California-based consultancy Designworks in October 2024, has begun shaping the brand's new design philosophy. While the Cooper, Countryman, and Aceman models are relatively new, restyled versions known as LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) are expected to be introduced soon, according to Autocar.co.uk reports.

According to Hampf, upcoming updates will be based on customer feedback regarding the current generation. It is expected that the refreshed Cooper and Countryman will go on sale late next year, with the Aceman crossover following in 2028. These changes mark a significant turning point for the brand, taking the exterior design and technological capabilities of Mini vehicles to a new level.

The design chief also hinted that work is underway on a special off-road variant of one of the Mini models. "We are observing a trend of spending time outside the city and in nature. Are our cars capable of this? Absolutely, so expect news in this direction," he said. Most likely, this project will be based on the Countryman model, which features an all-wheel drive (4WD) system.

Speaking about the future of the Mini brand, Hampf emphasized that the three-door hatchback format will be preserved. Although many competitors have abandoned this format, the three-door Cooper remains the core of the brand for Mini. While vehicle dimensions have increased slightly due to safety regulations and sensor technologies, it is promised that its classic proportions will remain unchanged.