Micron-level precision: Lada parts are being tested in a 3D laboratory

Every part of Lada vehicles is undergoing digital inspection. In this process, the virtual model is compared with the real product down to microscopic deviations. At the AvtoVAZ plant, quality control of parts has been elevated to the level of high-precision digital measurements. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Each part is first created as a mathematical model, which then serves as the basis for production. The final inspection is carried out in a 3D laboratory, where the product's compliance with the original design is verified with micron precision. The laboratory's main task is to control the geometry of body and structural elements.

Specialists verify how closely the actual parameters of the parts match the engineering drawings and digital models, ensuring quality consistency in mass production. Samples are taken from each batch for inspection: approximately three parts for mass production and up to ten for new projects.

Each product passes through 80 to 300 control points, and the process itself can take from 20 to 90 minutes depending on complexity. Laboratory equipment allows for the detection of deviations down to hundredths or even thousandths of a millimeter. It is worth noting that the entire measurement system operates on local software.