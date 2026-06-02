The first Volga with a head-up display in history: K50, K40, and C50 trim levels

·48·Auto
The first Volga with a head-up display in history: K50, K40, and C50 trim levels

The new Volga brand has officially announced the technical specifications and trim levels for all its models intended for the Russian market. The lineup includes two crossovers — K40 (based on Geely Atlas) and K50 (based on Geely Monjaro), as well as the C50 sedan (based on Geely Preface). Each model is offered to customers in three equipment levels. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Volga K40 crossover will be available in "Standard", "Comfort", and "Premium" versions. The entry-level model is equipped with a 147 hp 1.5-liter engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Higher versions feature a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, eco-leather interior, and cruise control.

The Volga C50 sedan is also presented in three trim levels. Its base variant is powered by a 150 hp 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while higher modifications increase engine power to 200 hp. The vehicle's interior features a black headliner and eco-leather upholstery, with all seats equipped with heating and dual-zone climate control.

The most expensive and luxurious model, the Volga K50, stands out with its suede headliner, head-up display, and an 11-speaker audio system. This model also includes modern technologies such as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, and a wireless smartphone charger. The cars will be sold in five colors, including silver, light green, and bright blue metallic.

VolgaAutomotiveGeelyCrossoverSedan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New Lada Niva Legend Unveiled: More Powerful Engine and Updated SuspensionToday, 08:24Siemens Becomes Partner of the 2026 Autocar AwardsToday, 07:56New Westfield Owner Plans to Open Factory in GermanyToday, 06:00Leapmotor B05: New EV with 480 km Range at an Affordable PriceToday, 05:57Stellantis and JLR Partnership: New Strategy for the US MarketToday, 04:58Which car was produced the most in Uzbekistan in four months?Today, 04:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Auto news

The Pope rides a new electric car, Ferrari shares plummet (video)
Famous brand plans to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
BYD unveils its new flagship crossover model Hiace 08
Third-generation BYD Yuan Plus to be unveiled on May 21
850 HP Rezvani Fortress armored pickup truck unveiled
Zeekr is no longer the leader: China's smartest cars announced
Hongqi Guoya: A luxury sedan competing with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Demand for RAM pickups in Russia surges: Sales volume grew by 121 percent