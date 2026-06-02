The first Volga with a head-up display in history: K50, K40, and C50 trim levels

The new Volga brand has officially announced the technical specifications and trim levels for all its models intended for the Russian market. The lineup includes two crossovers — K40 (based on Geely Atlas) and K50 (based on Geely Monjaro), as well as the C50 sedan (based on Geely Preface). Each model is offered to customers in three equipment levels. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Volga K40 crossover will be available in "Standard", "Comfort", and "Premium" versions. The entry-level model is equipped with a 147 hp 1.5-liter engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Higher versions feature a 200 hp 2.0-liter engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, eco-leather interior, and cruise control.

The Volga C50 sedan is also presented in three trim levels. Its base variant is powered by a 150 hp 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while higher modifications increase engine power to 200 hp. The vehicle's interior features a black headliner and eco-leather upholstery, with all seats equipped with heating and dual-zone climate control.

The most expensive and luxurious model, the Volga K50, stands out with its suede headliner, head-up display, and an 11-speaker audio system. This model also includes modern technologies such as adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, and a wireless smartphone charger. The cars will be sold in five colors, including silver, light green, and bright blue metallic.