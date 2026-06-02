New five-seater front-wheel drive version of the Tenet T8 crossover unveiled

·23·Auto
New five-seater front-wheel drive version of the Tenet T8 crossover unveiled

The Russian brand Tenet has announced a new version of its flagship T8 crossover. In addition to the seven-seater variant, the model will now be available in a five-seater, front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration designed for urban driving. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

Company representatives stated that the decision to produce the new modification was based on customer feedback. Many drivers expressed a need for a more maneuverable and fuel-efficient version for city commuting. The new Tenet T8 is equipped with a 186 hp 1.6-liter turbo engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch "wet" transmission.

The vehicle's technical specifications are also noteworthy: fuel consumption in the combined cycle is 7.7 liters per 100 km. The interior features a 15.6-inch multimedia screen, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic roof, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-speaker audio system. A full winter package is also included, featuring heated seats, steering wheel, and windshield.

The crossover's trunk capacity is 889 liters, expanding to 1930 liters with the rear seats folded. The vehicle is manufactured at the AGR holding plant in Kaluga. The model is adapted to local climate and road conditions: the body has undergone special anti-corrosion treatment, and the undercarriage is protected against road reagents and gravel.

TenetTenet T8CrossoverAutomotiveRussia
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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