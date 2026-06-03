BMW M2 Gets All-Wheel Drive xDrive System for the First Time

BMW has equipped its popular BMW M2 model with an all-wheel drive (xDrive) system for the first time. Following this update, all M series cars can now be purchased with two driven axles. The new BMW M2 xDrive is expected to go on sale in late summer, with prices starting from £74,255, which is approximately £4,000 more than the standard rear-wheel-drive model. According to Autocar.co.uk, reports .

The car is powered by the same 3.0-liter turbocharged S58 six-cylinder engine as the current BMW M2. However, it features a new combustion process technology called M Ignite. This technology will be implemented across all M models from mid-2026 to ensure compliance with Euro 7 emission standards. According to BMW representatives, this racing-derived solution significantly reduces fuel consumption under high loads.

Thanks to the new xDrive system, the BMW M2 has reduced its 0-100 km/h acceleration time from 4.0 seconds to 3.7 seconds. The car is equipped with an Active M Differential, which improves traction by distributing power across the rear axle. This allows the driver to experience consistent M performance in any weather or road condition.

In standard driving mode, the BMW M2 xDrive directs power solely to the rear wheels, with the front wheels engaging only when additional traction is required. Additionally, with the DSC system turned off, the car can be switched to a pure rear-wheel-drive mode. Notably, unlike the rear-wheel-drive model, the xDrive version is offered exclusively with an automatic transmission.