All-New Audi Q7 Unveiled for the First Time in 11 Years

Audi is preparing to unveil the all-new Audi Q7. This will be the model's first full generation change in 11 years. Considering nearly 20 years have passed since the debut of the first Q7, this update is of strategic importance for the brand. So far, the manufacturer has only released a teaser featuring the front door, showcasing new door handles, mirror housings, an S Line badge, and a new body color. Ixbt.com reports this.

However, spy shots reveal more details about the crossover. According to them, the vehicle will feature dual-level LED optics, an enlarged honeycomb-pattern grille, and a more sculpted rear end. During testing, the sporty SQ7 version with aggressive body kits and large alloy wheels was also spotted.

Significant changes are expected in the cabin. The interior architecture will largely resemble that of the upcoming Audi Q9: a digital instrument cluster, a large central multimedia display, and a dedicated screen for the front passenger will be installed. Nevertheless, certain premium features such as automatic door closers and a panoramic roof with adjustable tinting may remain exclusive to the flagship Q9.

The biggest technical update is the transition from the current MLB platform to the new PPC platform. This architecture supports gasoline, diesel, and hybrid powertrains, while also enhancing ride smoothness. The official premiere of the new Audi Q7 is expected in the second half of 2026. Following this, the company will unveil its largest crossover, the Audi Q9, which will compete with the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.