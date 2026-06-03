New Westfield Owner Plans to Open Factory in Germany

Westfield, a sports and kit car manufacturer founded 44 years ago in the Midlands as a rival to Caterham, has been acquired by a Dutch-German joint venture following voluntary liquidation. Driving-Fun, one of Europe's largest track day organizers, plans to continue production of existing Westfield models and develop new road and race cars for enthusiasts. Autocar.co.uk reports .

Since its establishment in 1982, Westfield has delivered approximately 16,000 vehicles. The brand's new owner, Dutch native Peter Tunissen, founded Driving-Fun 20 years ago. Today, his company hosts over 100 track events annually, owns two hotels at the Nürburgring, and is headquartered at Circuit Meppen, located east of Amsterdam near the German border.

Located on the site of a former power station, Circuit Meppen houses Driving-Fun's 10,000 sq ft factory. Tunissen believes this facility is ideal for manufacturing Westfield cars and components, as well as supplying spare parts for existing owners. The deal covers only the Westfield brand; the Chesil division, which produces Porsche 356 replicas, has not been sold.

Tunissen emphasized that he has long admired the blend of high performance and affordability in these British-built cars. According to him, the acquisition of Westfield is not just a business decision but the result of passion for the brand. He currently uses Westfield models for customers in his Driving-Fun project and supports the active Westfield Cup racing series in the Netherlands.