Rodri warns teammates about a specific danger ahead of the final

Spain captain Rodri Hernandez sent an important message to his teammates ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. He emphasized that in the decisive match against Argentina, maintaining their own style of play rather than reacting to the opponent's potential provocations could determine the fate of the championship.

The Spanish captain believes that in the final, players should be driven by the desire to win the World Cup rather than the fear of defeat.

“We must not fall for provocations”

Rodri expects the match against Argentina to be intense, characterized by physical battles and high mental pressure. He acknowledged that provocations are part of football, but stated that the Spanish players must control their emotions.

“Provocations are part of football. But we must not fall for them.”

The Spanish captain did not blame the opponent. He primarily urged his teammates to focus on football rather than referee decisions, arguments, or the opponent's actions. Rodri openly stated the need to be prepared for physical duels and to ignore potential provocations in the match against Argentina.

Desire to win, not fear

Rodri's main message was about mental preparation. Even before the semi-final, he told the players that the desire to win must be stronger than the fear of losing.

“We must be driven by the desire to win, not by the fear of losing.”

The Spanish captain believes that under great pressure, becoming overly cautious can lead the team to lose its characteristic style. Therefore, 'La Roja' must not abandon its style based on ball possession, high pressing, and short passes. Rodri mentioned that he conveyed this approach to his teammates before the semi-final against France as well.

The key figure in the heart of Spain

Rodriwas the main pillar of the Spanish midfield in the 2-0 semi-final victory against France. Along with controlling the ball's movement, he played a crucial role in preventing the opponent's fast attackers from finding space.

In the final against Argentina, the pace of Spain's game will largely depend on his decisions. Lionel Scaloni's team is expected to apply high pressure in the center, increase physical duels, and try to disrupt Spain's usual rhythm.

In such conditions, Rodri's composure and ability to lead his teammates could become one of the hidden keys to the final.

When and where will the final be held?

In the 2026 World Cup final, Spain and reigning world champions Argentina will face each other in the tournament's decisive match for the first time.

The match will take place on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA — officially known as New York New Jersey Stadium for FIFA competitions. The match will start at 15:00 local time, and at 00:00 on the night of July 20 Tashkent time.

Spain will attempt to win its second World Cup title in history. Argentina, meanwhile, aims to defend its title after the 2022 victory and lift the trophy for the second consecutive time.

In the final, nerves will be tested alongside technique and tactics. Rodri's warning is clear: do not argue with Argentina, beat them at football.