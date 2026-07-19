Capello names three geniuses and gives special praise to Yamal

Former Real Madrid head coach Fabio Capello, ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Lamine Yamal. The Italian expert did not hide his fatigue from comparing football legends, but gave a very high assessment of the young Spanish star.

According to Capello, true geniuses are rarely born in football. Lamine Yamal could be the next representative of such a generation.

Is Messi better than Maradona?

Capello was asked if Messi could be ranked above Maradona if Argentina wins the final.

The expert openly stated that he is against such comparisons.

“Such comparisons tire me. Football geniuses are born every 20 years. I mean the true geniuses: Pele, Maradona, and Messi,” said Capello.

In this way, he singled out the three players as unique representatives of different eras.

Does Yamal deserve the Ballon d'Or?

Capello admitted that if Spain becomes world champion, Lamine Yamal could be worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or.

“Considering his age and prospects, I would say yes. But we shouldn't rush to conclusions.”

The Italian expert assessed Yamal not just as a great talent, but as a representative of a new great generation in football.

“He is undoubtedly a genius and a representative of the new generation in this category,” added Capello.

Yamal faces the biggest test

The 2026 World Cup final will be one of the most important matches in Lamine Yamal's career. On one hand, the Spanish winger will try to lead his national team to the championship, and on the other, he will face one of the greatest football icons of his childhood — Messi.

Capello said he could be included among the geniuses. But as he himself emphasized, it is too early to draw final conclusions — time and big matches will provide the real answer.

Two generations clash in the final

In the 2026 World Cup final, the national teams of Argentina and Spain will fight for the championship.

Argentina vs Spain

Date: July 19

Kick-off time: 23:59, Tashkent time

On one side is the 39-year-old Messi, who is mentioned alongside Pele and Maradona, and on the other is Lamine Yamal, whom Capello called a “new generation genius.”

Now the main question is — will the final become another historic night for Messi, or will Yamal show the whole world that a new football era has begun?