"Damas" is becoming an electric vehicle: UzAuto center showcases a new model (video)

A new page is opening in the history of the legendary Damas car, which has been loved by the people and has become the most popular commercial transport in Uzbekistan's automotive industry for years. Videos of the first fully electric Damas prototype, reworked by specialists at the UzAuto Research and Development Center ("UzAuto R&D Center"), have spread across social networks, causing a major stir among the general public.

In the presented video, it can be seen that the front exterior of the minivan has been modified in a closed electric vehicle style, and the "UzAuto R&D Center" emblem has been installed in place of the license plate. Instead of the traditional manual transmission in the car's interior, a special electric car selector, a new control module on the central panel, and a media system have been placed. Developed as part of the country's program to transition to "green transport" and electric vehicles to reduce dependence on gasoline and methane, this ecological model is expected to fundamentally transform urban cargo and passenger transportation in the future.

"Battery capacity, new interior, and the 'R&D Center' development": 5 key points of the Electro-Damas

The most important facts regarding the electric Damas prototype demonstrated on the networks:

"UzAuto R&D Center" engineering project: The first electrified official prototype was created by specialists from the UzAuto research and innovation center;

Futuristic update of the front appearance: A closed aerodynamic panel in the body color has been installed instead of the radiator grille;

Technological changes in the interior: Instead of the traditional gear shift lever (MT), an electric car-specific reverse selector dial and modern display buttons have appeared;

Cheap and ecological solution for urban logistics: The electric Damas sharply reduces expenses for gasoline or methane, multiplying profits for small businesses several times;

Prospect of serial production: If the prototype successfully passes technical tests, it can become one of the cheapest localized commercial electric vehicles in Uzbekistan.

Classification of the traditional gasoline "Damas" and the new conceptual "Electro-Damas"

Comparative table regarding the exterior, interior, and technical structure of the two models:

Analysis criteria and elements Traditional internal combustion engine Damas New conceptual "Electro-Damas" (UzAuto R&D) JPG Power unit and engine type 0.8-liter carburetor/injector 3-cylinder gasoline engine Full electric motor and accumulator battery Gearbox (Transmission) 5-speed manual transmission (5-MT) with a long lever Electronic mode selector dial (switch dial) Front part and radiator design Conventional open air-intake plastic grille Closed, aerodynamic front panel (electric vehicle style) Interior and amenities Basic spartan interior, minimal gauges Updated central control module and panels with displays Operational costs Dependence on gasoline and gas, necessity of oil changes Economical charging via electricity, cheap service, and 0% emissions Project status and goal Mass-produced commercial vehicle "UzAuto R&D Center" experimental development / Prototype

Automotive and economic expertise: Why is the Electro-Damas causing a stir in the market?

Conclusions of auto experts, engineers, and economists:

"Economic revolution in passenger and cargo transportation": Today in Uzbekistan, thousands of families and entrepreneurs make a living through Damas; amidst queues at gas stations and rising gasoline prices, if an electric car capable of traveling at least 150–200 km on a single charge appears, it will reduce daily delivery and route taxi expenses by 70–80 percent;

Silent and eco-friendly city: A significant portion of air pollution in Tashkent and regional centers is linked to the smoke of old cars; the emergence of electro-Damas vehicles will significantly improve the ecological situation in city centers;

Main test — price and battery durability: Experts note that the success of this project will depend on its selling price; if the electric vehicle's price does not become excessively higher than conventional models and its battery proves itself in winter cold and summer heat, it could become the best-selling record-breaking transport in the Uzbekistan car market.

Do you think you would buy the new electric "Damas" if it went on sale? What do you think the most optimal price and driving range on a single charge should be for such a model? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this unexpected news analysis of the Uzbek auto industry with all drivers!