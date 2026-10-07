New installment payment terms announced for Cobalt and Damas

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New installment payment terms announced for Cobalt and Damas

Starting from October 7, UzAuto Motors has launched the direct sale of Chevrolet Cobalt and Damas cars on an installment basis, without bank participation.

According to the new terms, the initial payment for purchasing a Cobalt is 50 percent. The remaining amount is to be paid in installments over 24 months. In this case, the monthly payment starts from 3 million 252 thousand soums.

For the Damas, the initial payment amount is set at 30 percent. The remaining payment for the car is made over 30 months. The monthly payment amounts to 2 million 173 thousand 640 soums.

UzAuto Motors stated that the provided calculations were prepared based on the basic configurations of the cars. Depending on the configuration chosen by the buyer, the initial and monthly payment amounts may vary.

Chevrolet CobaltDamasUzAuto MotorsCarInstallment
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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