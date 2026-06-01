Double joy in the home of Davron Kabulov
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Joyful days continue in the home of well-known blogger and presenter Davron Kabulov. The artist celebrated his mother's birthday and his 10th wedding anniversary with his loved ones.
In the footage spread on social media, one can see a festive atmosphere, sincere congratulations, and the family gathered together. Fans were particularly drawn to the fact that this date was doubly significant for Davron Kabulov.
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