Unexpected duet before the President: Ozodbek, Otabek, and Jenisbek start a song
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Sincere moments featuring renowned representatives of Uzbek pop music, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Otabek Mutalxo‘jayev, and Jenisbek Piyazov, are sparking great interest on social media.
It turns out that the artists performed a song spontaneously, without any preparation, at an event attended by the President. The unexpected musical performance brought a cheerful mood to those gathered.
As seen in the video clips, the famous singers performed national songs live, adding a unique spirit to the event. Their joint performance, in particular, was warmly received by the participants.
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