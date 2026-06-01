Unexpected duet before the President: Ozodbek, Otabek, and Jenisbek start a song

Sincere moments featuring renowned representatives of Uzbek pop music, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Otabek Mutalxo‘jayev, and Jenisbek Piyazov, are sparking great interest on social media.

It turns out that the artists performed a song spontaneously, without any preparation, at an event attended by the President. The unexpected musical performance brought a cheerful mood to those gathered.

As seen in the video clips, the famous singers performed national songs live, adding a unique spirit to the event. Their joint performance, in particular, was warmly received by the participants.