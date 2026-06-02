Dialogue between Yulduz Usmonova and the President goes viral on social media (video)

The dialogue between Yulduz Usmonova and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during an awards ceremony for artists is being widely discussed on social media.

Speaking at the event, Usmonova expressed gratitude for the state's attention while also addressing certain issues. She noted that some artists who receive titles each year subsequently drift away from their creative work.

"These titles should encourage, motivate, and inspire artists to serve the people. If you have earned your living from art, you must work. The state has never spared funds for art, and now we must respond accordingly," the singer said.

She also emphasized the need to strengthen mentor-disciple traditions and for artists to work in harmony with society and the state.

President Mirziyoyev, in turn, highly praised Yulduz Usmonova's sincere and bold remarks.

"Yulduz Usmonova raised many important issues. Her diligence, self-confidence, and reputation among the people deserve special attention. If all artists worked like you, there would be concerts, films, and results," the head of state said.

At the end of the meeting, the president wished the artists success and reaffirmed that their work is vital for the country's development.