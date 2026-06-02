What did Ozodbek Nazarbekov say about Uzbek football?

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What did Ozodbek Nazarbekov say about Uzbek football?

During a short interview conducted by well-known presenter and blogger Otabek Mahkamov, Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov was asked an interesting question about Uzbek football.

— Uzbek football is... in other words, describe it in one word or phrase, — said Otabek Mahkamov.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov gave a short and concise answer to this question:

— Uzbek football is the future.

During the conversation, Otabek Mahkamov also announced that he is currently working on a documentary film dedicated to Uzbek football.

— We are currently preparing a documentary film related to Uzbek football. We hope you will like this film, — he said.

After that, Ozodbek Nazarbekov also expressed warm thoughts about Otabek Mahkamov's work.

— This person's contribution to Uzbekistan is great. I respect him as a blogger friend who presents information important to our country and people at a high level. I also follow Otabek's videos with interest. If you need my help with any of your projects, I am definitely ready to assist, — said the minister.

In response, Otabek Mahkamov also expressed a sincere attitude.

— You have already given me great help. In particular, my participation in the music video for your song "Sarson" was a huge help to me. I am still seeing the benefits of it even now, — he said.

At the end of the conversation, Ozodbek Nazarbekov also expressed his opinion about this music video.

— Of course, for me, this was the best role you have ever played. I consider it the most successful among your other roles, — he said.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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