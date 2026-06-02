26-year-old blogger's film shot in 20 days grosses $100 million

·2.3K·Culture
26-year-old blogger's film shot in 20 days grosses $100 million
26-year-old blogger's film shot in 20 days grosses $100 million
26-year-old blogger Curry Barker has become one of Hollywood's brightest discoveries. His low-budget horror film, "Obsession," achieved unexpected massive success, grossing over $100 million at the global box office.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film cost approximately $1 million to produce. Remarkably, filming was completed in just 20 days. Despite this, the project became one of the most profitable and talked-about films of the year.
The film's world premiere took place at the Toronto International Film Festival. After the premiere, Focus Features acquired the distribution rights. Later, the renowned Blumhouse studio joined the release process, helping the film reach a wider audience.
"Obsession" follows a young man named Bear, who has long been in love with the beautiful Nikki and dreams of winning her heart. One day, Bear finds a mysterious magic wand in an esoteric shop and wishes for Nikki to love him more than anyone else.
The wish comes true, but events take an unexpected and terrifying turn. As a result, his dream of love leads to dark and dangerous consequences.
Film critics note that the movie's success was driven by its original concept, intense plot, and the young director's unique approach. Following this result, Curry Barker has become one of Hollywood's most sought-after promising directors.
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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