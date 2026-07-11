Abduqodir Husanov shares the first photo from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding

·192·Culture
Abduqodir Husanov shares the first photo from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding

Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov has shared the first photo from footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding ceremony via his social media page.

In a short time, this photo sparked great interest among fans and went viral on social media. Many users welcomed the first footage from the wedding with interest and left comments.

As is known, a number of famous athletes from Uzbek football, as well as friends and relatives, attended Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding ceremony. The photo posted by Abduqodir Husanov was one of the first images from the celebration to be shared with the public.

Abduqodir HusanovАббосбек ФайзуллаевЎзбекистон
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Abbosbek Fayzullayev awarded a badge at his wedding (video)Abbosbek Fayzullayev awarded a badge at his wedding (video)Today, 11:45Jasmin reveals an unexpected secret at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding (video)Jasmin reveals an unexpected secret at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding (video)Today, 11:31Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)Today, 11:18The trending cake ceremony at Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding has captured everyone's attention (video)The trending cake ceremony at Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding has captured everyone's attention (video)Today, 10:13Ruxshona is preparing to release her new song titled "Darmonim" (video)Ruxshona is preparing to release her new song titled "Darmonim" (video)Today, 10:11Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)Yesterday, 22:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand
Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez launches her first clothing brand