Abduqodir Husanov shares the first photo from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding

Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov has shared the first photo from footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding ceremony via his social media page.

In a short time, this photo sparked great interest among fans and went viral on social media. Many users welcomed the first footage from the wedding with interest and left comments.

As is known, a number of famous athletes from Uzbek football, as well as friends and relatives, attended Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding ceremony. The photo posted by Abduqodir Husanov was one of the first images from the celebration to be shared with the public.