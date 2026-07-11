A $160,000 permit obtained for Taylor Swift's wedding in New York

·0·Culture
A $160,000 permit obtained for Taylor Swift's wedding in New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's city permit for their wedding in New York cost over $160,000. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that this amount covered street closures, additional police services, and security measures around the event.

The mayor said that this permit was processed a few days before the wedding. When journalists asked about the additional wages for police officers, Mamdani clarified that the costs were paid by Swift, not from the city budget.

It is reported that the wedding was held at Madison Square Garden. Due to such a large event, some surrounding streets were closed, security measures in the area were tightened, and a special procedure was introduced for the movement of guests.

Media outlets reported that the ceremony was held privately and was attended by celebrities and close friends. According to some estimates, the total cost of the entire event is valued at several tens of millions of dollars.

Thus, the New York administration emphasizes that the city resources spent on the wedding were covered through private payment.

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