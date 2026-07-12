Bright moments from the wedding of national team footballer Akmal Mozgovoy (video)

·125·Culture
Bright moments from the wedding of national team footballer Akmal Mozgovoy (video)

July 10 was an unforgettable date for the players of the Uzbekistan national football team. On this day, not only Abbosbek Fayzullayev, but also national team midfielder Akmal Mozgovoy held his wedding ceremony.

Videos from both footballers' weddings have gone viral on social media, capturing the attention of fans. It has been revealed that Abbosbek Fayzullayev married Nisobonu, while Akmal Mozgovoy married Madina.

Players from the Uzbekistan national team also attended the wedding ceremonies. While some players participated in Akmal Mozgovoy's wedding, others visited Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding.

The circulated videos show that both weddings were held in the spirit of national traditions, with a high-spirited and sincere atmosphere. The footage, capturing the joy of the bride and groom and guests, as well as the players congratulating each other, was warmly received by fans.

Social media users are congratulating both young families in the comments, wishing them long lives, happiness, and a harmonious life together.

Akmal MozgovoyАббосбек ФайзуллаевЎзбекистон
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