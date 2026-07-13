Tashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supply

·34·Uzbekistan
Tashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supply

Due to the intense heat observed in Tashkent, a sharp increase in electricity consumption is expected. In this regard, short-term power outages or emergency shutdowns may occur in some areas. This was reported by the "Tashkent City Main Power Grids" branch.

Experts note that against the backdrop of high temperatures, the load on power grids increases significantly, which can create additional pressure on equipment operation.

For this reason, relevant measures have been strengthened to ensure the continuous operation of power grids and to timely identify and eliminate potential malfunctions.

Representatives of the energy system have asked the public to use electricity sparingly and rationally, and to treat potential temporary inconveniences with understanding.

It is reported that maintaining the stability of the networks during periods of high load remains one of the primary tasks.

TashkentTashkent City Main Power Grids
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