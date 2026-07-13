Messi still on top: Major shift in the 2026 World Cup rankings

As the World Cup approaches its decisive stages, debates are intensifying not only around the teams but also the tournament's stars. The Athletic has updated its ranking of the best-performing players at the current tournament, and in first place, once again, Lionel Messi is positioned.

Messi first, Mbappé second

In the updated ranking, Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi has taken the top spot.

France leader Kylian Mbappé is in second place. These two players remain the center of attention throughout the tournament, not only for their goals and assists but also for their impact in crucial situations.

For Messi, this ranking once again shows that despite his age, he remains a player capable of deciding the outcome of matches in major tournaments.

Bellingham makes a big leap

One of the most interesting changes in the ranking concerns Jude Bellingham. The England national team midfielder has climbed four spots compared to the previous ranking, reaching third place.

This signifies how much his influence at the 2026 World Cup is growing. Bellingham is emerging not just as a playmaker in the center of the pitch, but as a player who combines goals, pressing, movement, and leadership.

For England, this is a very important signal: the team has Kane, but in many cases, it is Bellingham who dictates the rhythm of the game.

What does the Top 10 look like?

According to The Athletic, the 10 best players at the current World Cup are as follows:

Rank Player National Team 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 2 Kylian Mbappé France 3 Jude Bellingham England 4 Harry Kane England 5 Erling Haaland Norway 6 Michael Olise France 7 Ousmane Dembélé France 8 Achraf Hakimi Morocco 9 Vinícius Júnior Brazil 10 Aymeric Laporte Spain

It is worth noting that there are three players from France on this list: Mbappé, Olise, and Dembélé. This means the French are among the best in the tournament not just as a team, but also on an individual level.

Two players from England in the top five

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane from the England national team have entered the top 4.

While Kane stands out for his goal-scoring, experience, and consistency in attack, Bellingham influences the entire dynamic of the game.

This shows once again how strong England's squad is ahead of the semi-finals. Simply put, the 'Three Lions' currently have both the names and the form.

Haaland in the top five, but Norway has left the tournament

Erling Haaland took fifth place in the ranking. Although the Norway national team has finished the tournament, Haaland's individual performance was highly rated.

This situation reminds us of another truth in football: sometimes even if a player leaves the tournament, the impact they left behind continues to live on in the rankings.

For Haaland, the 2026 World Cup may be remembered as the tournament that brought Norway back to the big stage.

Olise and Dembélé are France's secret weapon

The inclusion of Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé in the top 10 shows how dangerous France's attacking line is.

Mbappé remains the main star, but the players around him are also doing great work in the tournament. Olise's creativity and Dembélé's speed make France a difficult test for any opponent.

In other words, the plan of 'we shut down Mbappé, and that's it' won't work against France. They have a wide Wi-Fi network: the danger comes from everywhere.

What does Messi's ranking mean?

Messi being in first place is not just about nostalgia or the reputation of his name. He remains a decisive figure in Argentina's game.

Every one of his movements puts pressure on the opponent's defense, and every pass can turn into a goal-scoring opportunity. No matter how much criticism and debate Argentina faces before the semi-finals, the 'Messi factor' remains one of their biggest weapons.

Decisive matches can change the ranking

In the World Cup, the most important assessments are often made in the semi-finals and the final. Therefore, while this ranking reflects the current situation, the order may change again after the decisive matches.

If Mbappé leads France to the final, he will become a contender for the top spot. If Bellingham leads England to the decisive stage, his ranking could rise further. And if Messi reaches the final with Argentina, this debate will become even more intense.

Now the main question is: will the debate about the best player of the 2026 World Cup be decided by statistics or by a single moment in the final?