Tourist chasing the perfect shot attacked by a bison

In one of the US national parks, a passion for photography led to an unexpected incident. An enraged bison attacked a tourist who got too close, tossing him into the air with a powerful blow.

Witnesses say that after the incident, bystanders immediately provided assistance to the victim and monitored his condition. According to preliminary information, the tourist managed to avoid more serious consequences.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking heated discussions. Many users emphasized the danger of getting too close to wild animals and reminded others of the necessity to strictly follow safety rules in national parks.