Abdurazzoq Oripov, brother of Abdulla Oripov, has passed away

On July 15, Abdurazzoq Oripov, the brother of Uzbekistan's National Poet and Hero of Uzbekistan Abdulla Oripov, passed away. This was announced by the Writers' Union of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that the funeral prayer for the deceased was held today at 08:00 at 23 Yangi tong Street, Samarkand neighborhood, in the city of Karshi.

For many years, Abdurazzoq Oripov served effectively as a professor at the Department of Plant Science and Forage Production at the Samarkand State University of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Husbandry and Biotechnologies. He was recognized as a prominent scientist who made a worthy contribution to the development of science.

The deceased was the brother of one of Uzbekistan's greatest literary figures, Hero of Uzbekistan and National Poet of Uzbekistan Abdulla Oripov. Abdulla Oripov was a creator who made a huge contribution to Uzbek literature and is widely known as the author of the lyrics to the National Anthem of the Republic of Uzbekistan. His works, such as "Munojot," "Sohibqiron," and "Haj daftari," are considered rare masterpieces of our national literature.

The Writers' Union of Uzbekistan expressed its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, noting that his memory will always be honored.