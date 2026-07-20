A fusion of national dance and modern style: Uzbekistan video becomes a trend

Videos filmed to the background of American rapper Future's hit song "Mask Off" are becoming a new global trend on social media. As part of this trend, creators from various countries around the world are showcasing their nation's culture, national values, and landmarks in a modern cinematic style.

Now, Uzbekistan has also joined this trend. According to the video's creator, they were inspired by a video about Georgia by Georgian creator James M. Fenwick and decided to create a similar video about their own homeland.

The clip blends Uzbekistan's colorful national costumes, elegant traditional dances, ancient architectural monuments, and unique national spirit with modern filming techniques. The footage has quickly spread across social media, capturing the attention of users.