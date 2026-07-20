Shahlo Salayeva stunned everyone in her white wedding dress (video)

Yesterday, July 19, videos from the wedding ceremony of Khorezmian singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish singer Veysel Dulger went viral on social media.

In the footage, Shahlo Salayeva is seen in a pristine white wedding gown, while Veysel Dulger is dressed in a classic black suit. The fact that the wedding ceremony was conducted according to Turkish national traditions caught the attention of many fans.

One of the videos shows the traditional red ribbon being tied around the bride's waist and the ceremonial welcome of the groom. Accompanied by his loved ones, Veysel Dulger arrives at the bride's house amidst music and a festive atmosphere. In accordance with Turkish customs, he distributes money to the women standing at the door before entering to see the bride. Afterward, the couple heads to the car together.

Another video shows the couple entering the wedding hall to the sounds of "Yor-Yor" (traditional wedding song) and dancing with guests to upbeat music. In particular, Shahlo Salayeva's joyful dancing and evident enjoyment of the ceremony, despite being the bride, captured the hearts of many.

It is clear from the videos that the wedding was intimate, a harmonious blend of national traditions and modern style, held in a lively and uplifting spirit.

On social media, fans are sincerely congratulating the newlyweds, sending them many warm wishes for a long life, happiness, peace, and a strong family.