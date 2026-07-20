Messi admits after the final: Spain played better

·40·Sport
Messi admits after the final: Spain played better

The Argentina national team failed to defend their title in the 2026 World Cup final, losing 0-1 to Spain. After the decisive match, Lionel Messi accepted the result with dignity and openly acknowledged the opponent's superiority.

The 39-year-old footballer did not hide that the defeat was painful. However, he emphasized that his teammates gave their all on the pitch and that the journey taken to reach the final should not be undervalued.

“We played with everything we had on the pitch”

Speaking about his emotions after the final, Messi said it was a very sad moment for Argentina.

“Of course, it’s a sad situation. But I understand very well that we played with everything we had on the pitch,” he said.

Argentina started the tournament as the reigning world champions and reached the decisive match once again. But the final step for a second consecutive title ended in failure.

Messi acknowledged Spain's superiority

The Argentina captain did not look for excuses for the defeat and noted that the opponent performed better in the final.

“To be honest, Spain played better than us in this match. We lost, and we accept this result,” ESPN quotes Messi as saying.

The score remained goalless during regular time. The teams played cautiously, leaving the fate of the championship to extra time.

In the 106th minute, Ferran Torres scored against Argentina. This lone goal gave Spain a 1-0 victory and their second World Cup title in history.

“We will not forget the path we traveled”

Messi specifically noted that the defeat in the final does not negate the work done and the results achieved by the team throughout the tournament.

“But that does not mean we will forget the path we traveled and the work we did. Therefore, I express my gratitude to my people, my teammates, and the whole country.”

Although Argentina could not win the trophy in the final, they once again showed that they are one of the two strongest teams in the world. Messi expressed gratitude to the fans and teammates, accepting the defeat with responsibility.

Messi finished the tournament with high results

Lionel Messi was one of the main leaders of Argentina's attacks during the 2026 World Cup. He scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists in the competition.

Thus, the Argentine footballer was directly involved in 12 goals. Although he could not fully show himself in the final, his performance throughout the tournament was crucial in Argentina reaching the silver medal.

Argentina returned without the cup, but with their heads held high

The 2026 World Cup was held with 48 national teams for the first time in history. The tournament was hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Argentina reached the final but could not pass the last hurdle. Even after the defeat, Messi chose the path of respect for the opponent and gratitude to his team rather than excuses.

Spain lifted the trophy. Argentina showed that it is possible to accept defeat with dignity even on a difficult night.

Lionel MessiWorld Cup 2026ArgentinaSpainFootball
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