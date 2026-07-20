Criminal fine collected from a fraudster in Nukus

Citizen A.B., engaged in construction activities through a company under his management, gained the trust of citizen N.A. by promising to provide an apartment in a newly constructed building. He fraudulently obtained 112,605,000 soums from the victim and used these funds for his own purposes.

Consequently, by the verdict of the Nukus District Court for Criminal Cases dated 01.12.2025, he was found guilty of committing a crime under Article 168 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan and was sentenced to a fine of 60,819,000 soums.

The writ of execution issued based on this verdict was received by the Nukus City Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, and state enforcement officers initiated enforcement proceedings.

In particular, a travel ban was imposed on the debtor, restricting his right to leave the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the recovery was directed toward his salary.

As a result, the 60.8 million soum fine imposed on the debtor was fully collected.