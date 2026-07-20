Netherlands exits 2026 World Cup early but receives FIFA award

·49·Sport
Netherlands exits 2026 World Cup early but receives FIFA award

The Netherlands national team failed to meet expectations at the 2026 World Cup, exiting the tournament in the Round of 16. Nevertheless, the 'Oranje' finished the tournament with a prestigious recognition.

FIFA named the Netherlands national team the winner of the Fair Play Award The team displayed disciplined conduct throughout the tournament, receiving only three yellow cards in four matches.

Morocco stops the Netherlands on penalties

The Netherlands faced the Morocco national team in the first knockout round.

The intense match ended 1-1 in regular time. Neither team could find a winner in extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Morocco's players were more precise, winning 3-2. Thus, the Netherlands' quest for the World Cup title ended much earlier than expected.

Only three cautions in four games

Regardless of the results, the Dutch players demonstrated orderly and careful play on the pitch throughout the tournament.

In the four matches played, the team received only three yellow cards. This statistic earned the Netherlands the tournament's Fair Play award.

When determining the Fair Play award, not only the number of cards is considered, but also the conduct of players and coaching staff on the pitch and their attitude toward opponents.

Low result, but high discipline

Although the Netherlands came to the World Cup with high ambitions, they could not pass the first round of the playoffs. The defeat against Morocco was the most painful point of the tournament for the team and fans.

However, the FIFA award showed that the Netherlands team remained committed to sporting principles even under the pressure of results.

The 'Oranje' ended their pursuit of the trophy early, but left the 2026 World Cup as the most disciplined team.

NetherlandsWorld Cup 2026FIFAFair PlayMorocco
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Argentina national team did not leave Messi alone after the defeatArgentina national team did not leave Messi alone after the defeatToday, 12:27Argentine President declares national holiday despite defeatArgentine President declares national holiday despite defeatToday, 12:162026 World Cup Review: Spain Returns to the Throne, Messi and Ronaldo Say Goodbye2026 World Cup Review: Spain Returns to the Throne, Messi and Ronaldo Say GoodbyeToday, 12:11Does Husanov fit Maresca's system? 3 key tasks for the Uzbek star at CityDoes Husanov fit Maresca's system? 3 key tasks for the Uzbek star at CityToday, 11:45Shomurodov called the fan who insulted him: "Oh, brother, I'm in shock..."Shomurodov called the fan who insulted him: "Oh, brother, I'm in shock..."Today, 11:30Dean Huijsen impresses Mourinho: The reason is the pain of missing the 2026 World CupDean Huijsen impresses Mourinho: The reason is the pain of missing the 2026 World CupToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret