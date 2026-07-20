Netherlands exits 2026 World Cup early but receives FIFA award

The Netherlands national team failed to meet expectations at the 2026 World Cup, exiting the tournament in the Round of 16. Nevertheless, the 'Oranje' finished the tournament with a prestigious recognition.

FIFA named the Netherlands national team the winner of the Fair Play Award The team displayed disciplined conduct throughout the tournament, receiving only three yellow cards in four matches.

Morocco stops the Netherlands on penalties

The Netherlands faced the Morocco national team in the first knockout round.

The intense match ended 1-1 in regular time. Neither team could find a winner in extra time, leading to a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Morocco's players were more precise, winning 3-2. Thus, the Netherlands' quest for the World Cup title ended much earlier than expected.

Only three cautions in four games

Regardless of the results, the Dutch players demonstrated orderly and careful play on the pitch throughout the tournament.

In the four matches played, the team received only three yellow cards. This statistic earned the Netherlands the tournament's Fair Play award.

When determining the Fair Play award, not only the number of cards is considered, but also the conduct of players and coaching staff on the pitch and their attitude toward opponents.

Low result, but high discipline

Although the Netherlands came to the World Cup with high ambitions, they could not pass the first round of the playoffs. The defeat against Morocco was the most painful point of the tournament for the team and fans.

However, the FIFA award showed that the Netherlands team remained committed to sporting principles even under the pressure of results.

The 'Oranje' ended their pursuit of the trophy early, but left the 2026 World Cup as the most disciplined team.