Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger's wedding takes social media by storm (video)

The wedding of singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish artist Veysel Dulger, which took place in Turkey yesterday, has become one of the most discussed topics on social media.

In one of the circulated videos, Shahlo Salayeva's fluent Turkish and her performance of a Turkish song caught the attention of many. Another clip shows the bride and groom performing traditional Turkish dances with their loved ones, while in another video, Veysel Dulger sings a Turkish song as Shahlo Salayeva dances while holding her son.

Another unique aspect of the wedding ceremony was manifested in the final traditions. According to Turkish customs, instead of flower garlands, the bride and groom were adorned with money garlands, after which they ceremoniously entered their new home. This custom also sparked great interest among social media users.

As seen in the circulated videos, the wedding was organized in a compact, charming, and sincere spirit without excessive luxury. The warm atmosphere and the harmony of national traditions at the ceremony were well-received by many internet users.

We also sincerely congratulate Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger on this joyful day and wish them a long life, lasting happiness, family peace, and harmony.