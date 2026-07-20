Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)

·2·Culture
Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)

Footage from the wedding of Khorezmian singer Shahlo Salayeva and Turkish artist Veysel Dulger, which took place yesterday, has gone viral on social media, sparking lively discussions among fans.

Close relatives and friends attended the wedding ceremony. During the evening, the cake-cutting ceremony, which has become an integral part of modern weddings, was also held. The circulated videos show Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger cutting a massive 7-tiered wedding cake together, then feeding each other a piece, and sharing this joyful moment with their guests.

This particular ceremony became one of the most discussed moments on social media. Fans are warmly welcoming the couple's sincere mood and the ceremonial cake event.

At the end of the wedding, Shahlo Salayeva announced that this ceremony was their first wedding. According to the singer, the second wedding celebration will take place on July 21 in the city of Trabzon, Turkey.

Videos from Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger's wedding are still actively circulating on social media and are being met with warm comments from fans.

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