Fahriye Evcen is 40: Fans leave comments on the actress's new photos

Famous Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen has turned 40. She celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends, and the photos from the event have been widely discussed on social media.

The actress usually does not share much of her private life. Therefore, the footage from her birthday spread quickly among fans. Users wrote congratulatory messages to Fahriye Evcen and also shared their thoughts on her appearance.

Comments such as "years have no effect on her" and "she doesn't look 40" were left for the actress online. These posts showed that her fanbase remains very active.

Fahriye Evcen is also well-known to Uzbek audiences through series such as "Yaprak Dökümü", "Çalıkuşu", and "Alparslan: Büyük Selçuklu". Along with her creative career, she is distinguished by the great attention she pays to her family life.