Dean Huijsen impresses Mourinho: The reason is the pain of missing the 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid central defender Dean Huijsen caught the attention of new head coach José Mourinho from the very first training session. The 21-year-old, who was left out of the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup, worked tirelessly during his vacation and returned to pre-season training in peak physical condition.

According to Diario AS, Mourinho has been highly impressed by the defender's condition and his attitude in training. Huijsen is determined to prove himself all over again under the new manager.

Missing the World Cup hit him hard

Huijsen was not included in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup. According to sources, this decision deeply disappointed the player, but instead of falling into despair, he used the situation as extra motivation.

The young defender followed a personal training program during his vacation, focusing heavily on improving his physical condition. As a result, he arrived at Real Madrid's pre-season camp in better shape than many of his teammates.

For Mourinho, not only the player's physical metrics but also his eagerness to prove himself have been of great importance.

Mourinho has been watching him since day one

The Portuguese coach typically demands discipline, physical fitness, and precise execution of tactical tasks from his defenders. Huijsen's performance in training is said to align perfectly with these requirements.

The 21-year-old intends to fight for a spot in the starting XI at center-back. His age, height, and ability to play with the ball could become a key advantage in the new system Mourinho is looking to build.

However, making a strong first impression is not enough. Huijsen will need to show consistency throughout the season and perform reliably in big matches.

He was not satisfied with his first season either

Huijsen is well aware that his first season at Real Madrid did not go as expected. Errors in certain matches and a lack of consistency affected his place in the starting lineup.

That is why the arrival of the new coach is seen as a fresh opportunity for the player. Mourinho may value pre-season preparation and current form more than past results.

Huijsen's goal is clear: to solidify his position at the club, secure a starting spot, and return to the Spain national team in the future.

Real Madrid has long-term faith in him

Dean Huijsen moved to the Madrid side from English club Bournemouth last year. His current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2030.

This means the Madrid club views the young defender as part of a long-term project. Now, the player's task is to justify the club's trust with his performance on the pitch.

Missing the 2026 World Cup was a heavy blow for Huijsen. But that very pain drove him to work even harder. Mourinho's initial impression is positive — now the young defender must confirm this trust in official matches.