Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 21

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 21 is expected to decrease by approximately 61–62 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• MKBank — 12,030 soums.

• Universalbank — 12,020 soums.

• NBU — 12,010 soums.

• Trastbank — 12,010 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Anorbank — 12,045 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,050 soums.

• Apexbank — 12,060 soums.

• BRB — 12,080 soums.

Exchange rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rates.