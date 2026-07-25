Interesting facts you didn't know about the famous Indian movie "Laws of the Jungle" (video)

The widely loved Indian movie "Laws of the Jungle" was actually shot in 1991 in a collaboration between Indian and Uzbek filmmakers. Several scenes of the film were shot on the territory of Uzbekistan, making it one of the most unique international projects of that era.

In the picture, Indian cinema legend Mithun Chakraborty starred alongside famous Uzbek actors Khusan Sharipov and Obid Asomov. This made the film even more interesting and unforgettable for Uzbek audiences.

The film's plot revolves around themes of love, friendship, betrayal, and the fight for justice. Thanks to its touching events, action scenes, and emotional moments, "Laws of the Jungle" gained immense popularity not only in India but also in Uzbekistan.

Even though years have passed, this movie is still remembered with warm memories by many viewers. In particular, the union of Indian and Uzbek actors in a single film is valued by movie enthusiasts as an example of historical cooperation.