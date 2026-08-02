Zebo Rahimova is amazed to see the castle from the animated film "Rapunzel" in real life this time!

·44·Culture
Zebo Rahimova is amazed to see the castle from the animated film "Rapunzel" in real life this time!

Blogger Zebo Rahimova is continuing her travels abroad. This time, she visited one of France's most popular tourist destinations — the Mont-Saint-Michel castle — and shared her impressions with her followers.

In videos and photos circulating on social media, the blogger showcased the scenery around the historical monument, the castle's architecture, and highlights from her trip.

Zebo Rahimova captioned the video as follows:

"Many people compare the Mont-Saint-Michel castle to the palace in the animated film 'Rapunzel'. I came here too. It really is very similar. France".

According to the blogger, this place gave her the impression of having stepped into a fairy tale world. She did not hide her amazement at the castle's unique atmosphere and beautiful landscapes.

Zebo RahimovaFranceMont-Saint-MichelRapunzel
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

3 interesting facts about «Kara Sevda» star Neslihan Atagül3 interesting facts about «Kara Sevda» star Neslihan AtagülYesterday, 20:53Huvaydo Jumayeva: "A woman does not stray onto a bad path on her own"Huvaydo Jumayeva: "A woman does not stray onto a bad path on her own"Yesterday, 19:54Ronaldo's $12 million wedding astounds the worldRonaldo's $12 million wedding astounds the worldYesterday, 17:58Ariana Grande's dramatic weight loss after «Petal» music video worries fansAriana Grande's dramatic weight loss after «Petal» music video worries fansYesterday, 17:09Premiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Uzbek cinemas will be screened in the Uzbek languagePremiere of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Uzbek cinemas will be screened in the Uzbek languageYesterday, 15:55Durdona Qurbonova shares how she entered the acting professionDurdona Qurbonova shares how she entered the acting professionYesterday, 13:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Asal Shodiyeva surprised fans by portraying Nina from the movie "Kidnapping, Caucasian Style"
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Shohruh Mirzo and Oyshaxon welcome their first child
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos