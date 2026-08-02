Zebo Rahimova is amazed to see the castle from the animated film "Rapunzel" in real life this time!

Blogger Zebo Rahimova is continuing her travels abroad. This time, she visited one of France's most popular tourist destinations — the Mont-Saint-Michel castle — and shared her impressions with her followers.

In videos and photos circulating on social media, the blogger showcased the scenery around the historical monument, the castle's architecture, and highlights from her trip.

Zebo Rahimova captioned the video as follows:

"Many people compare the Mont-Saint-Michel castle to the palace in the animated film 'Rapunzel'. I came here too. It really is very similar. France".

According to the blogger, this place gave her the impression of having stepped into a fairy tale world. She did not hide her amazement at the castle's unique atmosphere and beautiful landscapes.