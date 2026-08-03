Sergey Lazarev purchased a luxury apartment in Miami for nearly $1 million!

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Sergey Lazarev purchased a luxury apartment in Miami for nearly $1 million!

Famous Russian singer Sergey Lazarev has acquired valuable real estate in Miami, USA. It has been revealed that he bought an apartment worth nearly $1 million in the prestigious The Floridian Condo residential complex on Miami Beach.

According to reports, the apartment purchased by the singer is located on the 10th floor, with a total area of 106.6 square meters. The apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living room combined with a kitchen, and a balcony overlooking Biscayne Bay.

In addition, residents of the elite residential complex have access to amenities such as a swimming pool, a modern gym, security services, parking, a private beach access path, and special docks for yachts.

According to the Mash publication, taking into account commission fees and other service expenses, the total transaction value slightly exceeded $1 million. The previous owners of the apartment were the couple Vicki and Keith Jordan.

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