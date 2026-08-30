Islam Makhachev reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockout

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Islam Makhachev reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockout

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 286 held in Shanghai, China, Umar Nurmagomedov's unexpected knockout loss to local star Song Yadong caused a major stir in the MMA world. Following this surprising defeat, UFC champion and leader of the Nurmagomedov team, Islam Makhachev, took to social media to offer words of encouragement to his teammate.

Makhachev emphasized that such difficult trials are part of every fighter's journey and that Umar will return even stronger from this situation.

«Trials on the path to the goal»: Makhachev's heartfelt support

The UFC belt holder posted a photo of his teammate on his page and wrote the following:

  • Fate and trials: «We are content with what is destined for us. There are many trials on the path to the goal, but I am sure you will overcome this, brother,» wrote Islam Makhachev;

  • A tough night in Shanghai: Recall that, Umar Nurmagomedov fell to the canvas in the main event after a lightning-fast strike from Song Yadong in the 2nd round, suffering the first early stoppage loss of his career.

Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC journey and statistics

The 30-year-old Russian martial artist had been on a long unbeaten streak in the bantamweight division and was considered one of the top contenders in the title race:

  • Professional career: Umar Nurmagomedov began his MMAcareer in 2016 and has been fighting under the UFC banner since 2021;

  • Octagon results: In his bouts held in the world's premier league so far, he has 8 wins and 2 losses recorded.

UFCIslam MakhachevUmar NurmagomedovSong YadongMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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