Poco X8 5G launch with 9000 mAh battery set for September 4

According to Ixbt.com, Poco has officially announced the launch date for its new Poco X8 5G smartphone. The device's premiere is expected to take place on September 4 of this year at 12:00 local time. Sales will initially begin in the Indian market via the Flipkart platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Initial teasers released by the company also revealed the new gadget's design. According to these, the device features a bright orange body and is depicted against a mountain backdrop. This suggests that the manufacturer is targeting this model at users who prefer an active lifestyle.

Battery with over three days of autonomy

The most significant and notable feature of this smartphone is its massive battery. The Poco X8 5G model is equipped with a 9000 mAh capacity battery. The manufacturer claims this allows the device to operate stably for up to 3.2 days without needing a recharge.

The company is actively promoting this high-autonomy capability under the slogan 'Power Maxxing'. This move is expected to be a logical continuation of the Poco brand's long-term strategy to introduce high-capacity batteries into the affordable 5G smartphone segment.

For now, other technical details of the new smartphone remain under wraps. Specifically, information regarding its processor, screen specifications, camera capabilities, and fast-charging technology is expected to be clarified closer to the official launch date.